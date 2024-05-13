Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: Chandler Kinney, max, Pretty Little Liars, pretty little liars original sin, pretty little liars: summer school

Pretty Little Liars: Chandler Kinney on Summer School Cast Bond & More

Chandler Kinney spoke with us about her work on Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the bond among the cast members, fandom, & more.

Article Summary Chandler Kinney discusses the universe of Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

Kinney shares the growing bond and fun experiences with the cast.

The actress talks about her character Tabby’s evolution and challenges.

Fan reactions and hidden nods to the original PLL series are discussed/teased.

Chandler Kinney is certainly no stranger to the horror genre, given her roles on FX's American Horror Story, Nickelodeon's The Haunted Hathaways, and Disney's Zombies franchise. She seemed like a natural fit when she was cast as Tabitha "Tabby" Hawthorne in the Max spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, an edgier spinoff of the original Freeform series. Set four years after the original series, Original Sin involves a new group as five teenage girls living in Millwood, Pennsylvania, team up after receiving cryptic messages from a mysterious person calling themselves "A," who holds their mothers responsible for a series of events that resulted in a classmate's death on New Year's Eve 1999. In the series, Tabby is an aspiring filmmaker and horror film fanatic, and season two, Summer School, directly follows the events of the first season. Kinney spoke to Bleeding Cool about her biggest challenges entering season two, how her bond with her castmates has grown stronger, if she felt she'd hit her stride as Tabby, and her relationship with the franchise's fans.

Pretty Little Liars: How Chandler Kinney's Evolved With Her Castmates and Fandom

Bleeding Cool: What's been the biggest challenge playing Tabby heading into season two?

Good question. The biggest challenge was walking the line between honoring what season one was and what everybody loved about it so much, but also doing this little revamp, time jump to summer. Summer affords so many fun opportunities like being outside, having a different pace, and keeping tonally the same, but there's more humor and levity. All the while still having the weight and truth of what these girls have experienced. It's walking that fine line and honoring both of those things as well, which is a fun challenge for all of us.

How's the rapport and camaraderie with your cast mates having another season under your belt?

It's been amazing. We only grew closer, and the bond grew tighter. It was so much fun filming the second season. We had a blast and so many formative life experiences. Every time we go to New York and film one of these seasons, it's a big period of growth for all of us. I can't think of a better group of people to experience that with.

When did you feel you started to hit your stride as Tabby? What part did [creators] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] and Lindsay [Calhoon Bring] play as far as fine-tuning?

I don't know if I ever confidently can say, "Oh, this is the time." I feel at home with Tabby, and it's more a testament to where she is now. It's been a while since she's felt at home in her body. Bringing that to life has been a challenge as an actor – an important story to tell. Something that a lot of people go through shows that, showing the ways that are challenged and shifted over time based on the new information that you take in along with the new experiences. It's not a stagnant thing. It's like this constantly shifting kinetic energy and staying on top of that or writing that way. This is the wave you want to be writing, and Lindsay and Roberto are always so supportive when we collaborate, and it's an ongoing dialog.

Do you find your experience in the horror genre helped you for 'Pretty Little Liars?' Or was it something that you had to rewire your brain and unlearn?

A lot of it was new in ways, and there was not a better introduction than working with Lindsay and Roberto. They are the king and queen of horror and know it all. Tabby is their brainchild. I'm playing on the show, and constantly being able to pull from the depths of that genre and that world, referencing, quoting, and connecting things was fun. It's a challenge as an actor because you must know what you're talking about. I've watched a lot more films, and Tabby has inspired that. I am still far behind that girl. I could not keep up. I tried, but I could not keep up. She's exceptional.

Regarding your relationship with the franchise and being in the third 'Pretty Little Liars' series, what has been the reception from fans, or have you detached yourself from the experience?

I'm more attached. It's nice to hear people's opinions, and that's the fun thing about art. Everybody sees something differently and connects with characters differently. That's the fun thing because it sparks cool conversations, and I've been grateful to experience that with the PLL fandom, both in person when I meet people and online. That's the coolest thing about this world, and it's been that way since the original show. The fandom is emotionally invested in the characters. They are like little "Nancy Drews" or "Sherlock Holmes" and adamant about getting to the truth. That's fun to experience that energy.

You have Annabeth Gish returning from the original series and appearing in the new show. Are there other surprises you can tease with ties to the original show that you might come to expect in the season?

There are some fun, sweet references to the OG 'Liars' that I cannot say because I don't want to spoil, but fans of the original show will be pleased. As a fan of the original show, I was excited, and it felt special to experience, and I'm excited for everyone to have that experience as well. Also, what I love about our show is we have our own heartbeat. It seems to work, and people have welcomed us into the world with open arms. I'm excited for people to see more.

The first two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, which also stars Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Annabeth Gish, Elena Goode, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, Lea Salonga, and Elia Kacavas is available to stream on Max with new episodes every Thursday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!