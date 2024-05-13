Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, pokemon cards, Silver Tempest

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in May 2024.

Article Summary Explore Silver Tempest top cards' values in May 2024, with Lugia V leading at $192.68.

Discover the significant increase in Lance cards' value and Rayquaza VMAX's jump.

Get insights on the Trainer Gallery subset, topped by Rayquaza VMAX at $41.85.

Stay updated with monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch for savvy collector strategies.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $192.68 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $29.26 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $22.10 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $16.43 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $15.32 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $14.92 Lance Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/195: $14.88 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $13.19 Lance Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 206/195: $11.87 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $8.82

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $41.85 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $10.07 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $8.81 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $7.71 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $6.57

The top three cards in this set have increased a good amount in value here. The big shift here would be the Lance Full Art and Lance Rainbow Rare, both of which doubled in value since the last time we checked in on this set. Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare has also had a notable jump in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!