Barbarella: Sydney Sweeney Remake Eyeing Edgar Wright To Direct

Sony is looking to hire Edgar Wright to direct their new Barbarella remake starring Sydney Sweeney, from a script by Jane and Honey Goldman.

Barbarella with Sydney Sweeney starring is still a priority at Sony, especially after the success she had late last year for the studio with Anyone But You. Today, Deadline reports that the studio is looking at Edgar Wright to direct a script they want to be written by Jane and Honey Goldman. A reboot of the character has been in the plans for some time, and Sweeney was attached as far back as 2022. As Deadline points out, this would not go into production anytime soon, however, as Sweeney is very busy with multiple projects and Wright is prepping to start his remake of The Running Man.

She Is Perfect For Barbarella

The original Barbarella film was released in 1968 and starred Jane Fonda. In it, the president of Earth sends space adventurer Barbarella on a mission to retrieve a scientist. She crash lands on a planet and explores its strange customs after a man rescues her from captivity. It was directed by Roger Vadim and also starred John Phillip Law, Anita Pallenberg, Milo O'Shea, Marcel Marceau, David Hemmings, Ugo Tognazzi, and Claude Dauphin. It was not a very big success at the box office, but it quickly gained cult status over the years, and many figures, comics, and other forms of media were produced in that universe. Dynamite Comics usually puts out a couple of Barbarella mini-series each year.

I would be hard-pressed to think of a more perfect actress than Sweeney to take on the role and modernize it. She is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood at this point, and teaming her up with a talent like Wright would be a pretty great pairing. Wright will bring that comic/pulpy flare to the project and create a unique viewing experience.

