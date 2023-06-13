Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Construction Simulator, indie games

Construction Simulator Gets Release Date For Airfield Expansion

Astragon Entertainment has confirmed that Construction Simulator: Airfield Expansion will be released for PC before month's end.

Astragon Entertainment announced this morning that they have a release date for Construction Simulator: Airfield Expansion, and it's closer than you think. The team will release the expansion on June 27th, and with it will come with it co-op multiplayer for up to four players, several new vehicles to have the largest fleet in series history, and given a number of items a revised or modern look.

"True to the tagline "GET TO WORK." in Construction Simulator, anyone can work their way up from a simple construction worker to the biggest builder in the respective region. Each of the two huge open-world scenarios, inspired by regions in the US and Germany, offers an extensive campaign in which players start their own construction company. With guidance from a mentor, players have to build their company from scratch to gradually land more and more exciting assignments when they expand their business. Tasks such as restoring a harbor to attract more tourists or giving a run-down city center a new lease of life will demand all their skills. More than 90 exciting tasks and 100+ hours of gameplay fun are awaiting simulator fans in the most comprehensive and authentic construction simulation of the popular series to date."

"When it comes to construction work, no one succeeds without the right equipment! Therefore, Construction Simulator shines with more than 70 officially licensed vehicles, machines and equipment from a total of 25 world famous brands and manufacturers, including Caterpillar, Liebherr, CASE, Bobcat, PALFINGER, STILL, MAN, ATLAS, Bell, BOMAG, WIRTGEN, VÖGELE, HAMM, Mack Trucks, MEILLER Kipper, and SCHWING. Numerous construction machines, trucks, bodies and trailers from Scania, Doosan, Cifa, DAF, Benninghoven, Nooteboom, Wacker Neuson, as well as officially licensed workwear from Engelbert Strauss join the extensive list of officially licensed brands in the game for the first time. The latest installment of the Construction Simulator offers not only the most extensive vehicle fleet in the history of the series, but also countless new features and advanced functions including completely renewed, modern graphics, a revised mission system, day and night cycles, refueling and vehicle maintenance, upgrade options for the construction yard and skills, renting vehicles from the vehicle dealer and last but not least a completely revamped earthmoving system and driving physics."

