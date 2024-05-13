Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier, kelsey grammer, paramount, preview

Frasier Season 2: Paramount+ Series Welcomes Amy Sedaris as Guest Star

Amy Sedaris is set to guest-star during the second season of Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier.

Last week, we learned that production was underway on the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier. In addition, we learned that Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle is returning as a recurring guest star – and that James Burrows has returned to direct the second season's first two episodes. Now, we can add the amazing Amy Sedaris – the star of truTV's At Home with Any Sedaris, one of our favorite shows in the past ten years – to the season lineup. Variety is reporting exclusively that Sedaris will guest-star as Dr. "Doc" Sathos – with the report describing the character as "a municipal therapist with a down-home, scattered veneer. She works with the firefighters at Freddy's firehouse and is also a big, big fan of Frasier Crane from his old TV talk show."

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

