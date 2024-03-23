Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Brilliant Stars, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Sinnoh-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in March 2024.

Notable drop in Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter's popularity.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in January 2022, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $119.39 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $52.65 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $29.64 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $25.34 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $16.77 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $13.74 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $12.41 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $10.62 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $10.21 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $9.95

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $20.42 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $15.93 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $15.27 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $13.44 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $11.88

The second most valuable card in the set, Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare, has had an $8 drop. This is the most affordable Rainbow Rare Charizard. At a different time, this would be the $100+ chase card of the set, but Alternate Arts reigned supreme during this section of the Sword & Shield era when collectors had already grown tired of Rainbow Rares.

Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter has fallen from the top ten, which is wild considering the popularity of Marnie at one point. There was once debate over whether this Marnie card would be as highly coveted as the Charizard Alt Art, but time has certainly settled that.

