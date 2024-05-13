Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: if, john krasinski, ryan reynolds

IF Auditions From The Paramount Cinematic Universe

In a new promotional video for IF, director and writer John Krasinski and star Cailey Fleming are holding auditions to find new IFs from other Paramount properties.

Article Summary New promotional video released for Paramount's IF featuring auditions with other Paramount characters.

John Krasinski and Cailey Fleming lead a humorous take on the audition process from the film.

The marketing strategy focuses on behind-the-scenes content rather than revealing movie footage.

IF's success remains uncertain with little public footage to entice potential audiences.

Paramount and its weird marketing for IF continues through the final week of its release. It looked like they were going to push this movie hard for a hot minute, but instead, they have been focusing on behind-the-scenes stuff. That works for something like The Fall Guy because it is a movie about making movies, but it is also a film about invisible friends. There really isn't any reason they should be hiding footage from the public. They have very little to go on regarding whether or not they want to take a chance on this film, and we have talked about this before: people are too broke to roll the dice on a movie they might not like, and that is double for family films. Either way, they released another promotional video, this time playing into the audition scene we saw in the movie. This time, it's director and writer John Krasinski and star Cailey Fleming judging whether or not various characters from other Paramount properties could be considered IFs. The review embargo for this one should be coming down soon, and this is the wildcard of the month, so your guess is as good as mine as to whether or not this will work.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

