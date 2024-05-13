Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Beings Back The Erangel Classic Map

Do you miss how Erangel used to play in PUBG: Battlegrounds? Well now its back as the team have loaded the old map in the latest update.

Article Summary Erangel Classic returns in PUBG Update 29.2 for a limited time from May 14-28 on PC.

Classic map features reduced weapon recoil, classic skins, and original UI elements.

New Zipline Gun added for innovative navigation and strategic play in Rondo.

Introducing Win Streak Showdown, rewarding team competition in Normal Match.

Krafton Inc. will release a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds as they have brought back the classic look and feel to the Erangel map. Technically being called Update 29.2, the map is back for a while two weeks as you can dive into the fun from May 14-28. The map isn't the only highlight as they'll have a zipline gun for you to play with, a reduced recoil for a short time, and a number of new additions and events. We have the rundown from the devs below and a video above as the update will go live tomorrow.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 29.2

Erangel Classic is a limited-time map that will be available for two weeks and is designed for players who are nostalgic for the earlier versions of our first battleground. It combines the original concept and atmosphere of the old Erangel map with some of our current game mechanics to let players experience the classic map in a new way.

To help match the gameplay players first experienced on Erangel, we've reduced the recoil of firearms by as much as 30%. The weapon pool and all other specs remain unchanged, and the effectiveness of all armor has been increased by 7.5%, increasing the number of shots needed to down a foe by one. We've also reintroduced some nostalgic items to Erangel, so survivors can find the level three helmet and 17 classic skins scattered across the map, and using a Flare Gun will now call down a bulletproof UAZ instead of a BRDM. Finally, some of the in-game UI, such as the world map, minimap, and match start timer, have been reverted to their old versions from the early days. Erangel Classic will be available on PC from May 14 to May 28, and on consoles from May 23 to June 6.

The Zipline Gun has been added to Rondo, allowing players to deploy a zipline between any two points for quicker navigation. Now, locations that were previously difficult to reach can now be infiltrated and ambushed via a zipline deployed at the player's chosen spot. The Zipline Gun will provide players with new strategic options in Rondo, rewarding them for their knowledge of each area and making each trip to the battleground unique. The Zipline Gun is available in Normal Match and Custom Match, and each installed zipline can be used up to four times.

The Win Streak Showdown has been introduced to add new objectives and tension to every match. This system allows premade teams in Normal Match to compete against each other, determining the winners based on the sum of players' Kill points and Placement points earned from the match. Winning consecutive showdowns will grant rewards, and placing first in the same match grants Perfect Match rewards. This system is designed to give players a novel form of achievement beyond the Chicken Dinner and allow for more victors in each match. Additional updates include the introduction of a new map, Liana, in Arcade Team Deathmatch, the change from Team Emote to Group Emote, general issue fixes for the Karakin and Vikendi maps, and the launch of the Survivor Pass: Off the Grid.

