The Watchers: TV Spot Encourages You To Follow The Rules, New Poster

A new TV spot and poster for The Watchers encourages you to follow their rules. The film will be released in theaters on June 7th.

Ishana Night Shyamalan makes her big screen debut, following work on 'Servant'.

The film is a mix of supernatural thriller and horror, produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

'The Watchers' to release in North America on June 7, 2024, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

A couple of wildcards are coming out in June in terms of the box office, and The Watchers is one of them. It is a film looking to walk the line between supernatural thrillers and horror with a premise where it makes sense why the Shyamalan family signed on to work on it. Warner Bros. is more focused on marketing Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga right now, but we are starting to learn some more things about this movie. We got a new TV spot and poster today, with the TV spot reiterating that following the rules is the most important thing when it comes to whatever is watching these people. This is director Ishana Night Shyamalan's big screen debut, but she recently called the writing and directing work she did on the AppleTV show Servant "the best training ground I could have had." She isn't the only family member with a film coming out this year with her father, who also serves as a producer on this film, and her sister's new film, Trap , releasing in August.

The Watchers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 12 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

