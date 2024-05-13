Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamcast, Sturmwind

Sturmwind Announces Physical Editions For Dreamcast

You can now play Strumwind on the SEGA Dreamcast! A new physical version of the game is being released for the retro console.

Article Summary Sturmwind physical release for SEGA Dreamcast now available for pre-order.

Standard and Limited Editions feature classic 2013 shmup gameplay in retro style.

Limited Edition includes special box, VMU Shell, black D-Pad, with only 500 copies.

Game supports 480p and VGA, is region-free with 16 levels and numerous customization options.

VGNYsoft announced a new retro game release coming up for pre-order this week, as Strumwind will be released for the SEGA Dreamcast. To be clear, this is the original version of the game, not the EX version currently out on the market for Nintendo Switch, as they take you all the way back to 2013. As you can see from the images here, they will have a Standard Edition, which is just the game on a disc inside a case with a booklet (like you used to get with games from this era); and a Limited Edition, which includes a special box, a VMU Shell, and a black D-Pad. The latter of the two will only make 500 copies. We have more info on it below as pre-orders go up on May 15, 2024.

Sturmwind

Sturmwind is a classic shmup for the Sega Dreamcast. Not only is the gameplay top of the line but Sturmwind manages to push the boundaries as to how great a Dreamcast should look like. You'll face hordes of countless cosmic and Lovecraftian horrors during your mission for liberation and survival. Blast your way through sixteen eye-popping stages filled with enormous bosses and hundreds of enemies on your quest to rediscover mankind's ancestral home world. Sturmwind is an homage to the good old days of the arcade shmups. You're needed to defend the home world from interdimensional, Lovecraftian horrors, so strap in and get ready for launch pilot!

Tackle 16 different levels between 3 different difficulties

Play through the game in either Mission Mode or Arcade Mode.

Choose between an array of different weapons

Upgrade your weapons and customize your drone for optimal formations

Battle over 100 different types of enemies

Earn achievements, reach new high scores and view your level statistics

Personalize your user interface.

480p and VGA support – Supports HDMI & VGA Cables

REGION FREE

