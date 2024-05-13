Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: adam maxted, dune, max, preview

Dune: Prophecy Casts Famed Indian Actress Tabu in Recurring Role

Max and Legendary Television's Dune: Prophecy has reportedly cast famed Indian actress Tabu for the recurring role of Sister Francesca.

While we still may not have a timeframe as to when we can expect the prequel series, we do have some casting to pass along for Max and Legendary Television's Dune: Prophecy. Earlier today, Variety reported exclusively that legendary Indian actress Tabu (Maachis, Chandni Bar) has been tapped for the recurring role of Sister Francesca. Here's a look at the official overview of the character that was released: "Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

Based on the novel Sisterhood Of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the prequel series also stars Olivia Williams (The Crown), Jodhi May (The Witcher), Emily Watson (Chernobyl) Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Colony), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Chloe Lea (Foundation), Mark Strong (Tár), Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials), and Chris Mason (Broadchurch).

What We Know About Max's Dune: Prophecy

Frank Herbert's Dune portrays a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the prequel series explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weaves through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments.

