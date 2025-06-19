Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mike Klubnika, s.p.l.i.t

Horror Game s.p.l.i.t Confirmed For July Release On Steam

Can you hack your way into an unethical superstructure? Find out how good you are in the psychological horror game s.p.l.i.t

Solo indie game developer and publisher Mike Klubnika has confirmed that their new horror game, s.p.l.i.t, will be released on PC via Steam next month. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a short-form narrative-driven psychological horror title in which you play a high-level hacker, using various methods at your disposal, who is working to gain root access to an "unethical superstructure." You'll chat with others to find the best route in, but what will happen if you're unable to break in? Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on July 24,2025.

s.p.l.i.t

With a focus on immersive and tactile raw terminal hacking, players will use various command line inputs to interface with the facility, while an in-game IRC programme allows them to chat with their fellow technicians in order to plan and execute a devastating malware attack. s.p.l.i.t features Klubnika's trademark dystopian, low-fi tech visual identity and industrial audio design – which combined with the game's unsettling, psychological narrative and cerebral puzzles – results in an intensely atmospheric, slow-burn experience in which the dread creeps in with every keystroke.

The daunting task is only made possible by careful planning, and vulnerabilities hidden deep below legacy code and engineering. Unconscionable secrets and vulnerabilities lie buried deep below legacy code and engineering. Only with meticulous planning and unwavering composure will they be unearthed. Regardless of the outcome, this story won't be told for decades. Will you hold up your end?

First-person gameplay with diegetic & immersive UI.

An IRC chat where you gain intel, and learn more about the facility.

A terminal where you run software, navigate directories, and execute commands.

Detailed command prompt hacking puzzles with an emphasis on traditional inputs.

The facility you and your crew infiltrate is a superstructure of unethical electronics.

Original soundtrack.

