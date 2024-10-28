Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Graveyard Dude

Horror Puzzle Game Graveyard Dude Released For NES

Looking for an old-school horror game that's challenging and fun? Graveyard Dude has been released this week for the NES.

Article Summary Experience retro horror with Graveyard Dude released for NES by Mega Cat Studios.

Play as Henry, the knight, navigating a haunted cemetery puzzle on a fateful night.

Available in a limited edition of 200 physical copies; secure yours soon!

Collect keys, use magic, and rewind time while evading ghostly threats.

Indie game developer and publisher Mega Cat Studios have released a new retro game this week called Graveyard Dude, which you can buy for the NES. The game is a top-view box-pusher puzzle title in which you serve as a legendary cemetery guardian who is protecting it on a night when the dead start rising from the grave. However, the physical version of this game is limited as they're only making 200 copies of it worldwide. We have more info below, as you can get details on the physical release on their website.

Graveyard Dude

The dead have risen, but cemetery guardian Henry the Knight didn't get the memo! He awakens to find the cemetery in shambles, graves and bones in disarray. Help Henry navigate the mess and clean up by returning everything to its final resting place. Graveyard Dude is a top-view box-pusher puzzle game for the NES. Play as Henry, the legendary cemetery guardian, on the evening the dead arise. Help him return coffins back to the earth, dispel loitering ghosts and make your way through the graveyard by collecting keys and skulls. It is an adventure in strategy, puzzle-solving, and spine-chilling excitement. Are you prepared to face the afterlife's unexpected uprising? The graveyard awaits your touch.

Navigate a path through the graveyard and return the disinterred coffins to their proper resting place.

Collect keys to unlock doors and grab errant skulls to unblock the exit staircase.

Death might be permanent, but Henry's REWIND ability allows you to go back in time to undo moves!

Beware of loitering ghosts who block your path; dispel them with magic charms as you make your way through the graveyard.

Speedrun your way to cover up the apocalyptic mess, and be visually rewarded for how fast you complete the cleanup.

Cheat codes available once you beat the game! This project holds special significance as we honor the late Rani "Timekey" Baker, a brilliant and prolific fixture in the retro development community. All profits from Graveyard Dude will go directly to supporting her family, celebrating her legacy and passion for gaming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!