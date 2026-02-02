Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: In Full Bloom, Obleak Games

Horror Tamagotchi Simulator Game In Full Bloom Announced

Take care of a terrifying mouth-feeding Tamagotchi in the new horror simulator title In Full Bloom, as a free demo is available on Steam

Article Summary In Full Bloom is a new horror Tamagotchi-inspired simulator with Eldritch vibes and eerie gameplay.

Raise a monstrous, ever-hungry mouth-creature, feeding it everything from rocks to houses as it grows.

The game blends Tim Burton and Junji Ito influences in a weird, monochrome art style and unsettling themes.

A free demo for In Full Bloom is available now on Steam, letting players experience its creepy mechanics.

Indie game developer and publisher Obleak Games has revealed the latest trailer for their upcoming title, In Full Bloom. This game is a full chunk of weird as they have created a monochromatic Eldritch horror creature-simulator, taking inspiration from the works of Tim Burton and Junji Ito, and forming them into a monstrosity of a game. You are essentially taking care of a horrific Tamagotchi that's pretty much just a mouth, having to take care of it as it will eat pretty much anything. We have more details below and a trailer above, as the game has a free demo available now on Steam for you to try out.

In Full Bloom

Feed and raise your little baby. Watch it grow and feed on every and anything. In Full Bloom is a Tamagotchi-inspired Katamari-like game about a creature with a never-ending hunger for anything around it. There is only one way. Taking inspiration from the classic Tamagotchi mechanics, the goal is clear: Keep the creature alive. As the player feeds the ever-hungry entity, it continues to outgrow its environment. Players will be confronted with the conflict between responsibility and mindless consumption, embracing the blend of weirdness and familiarity. There is only one way.

Get lost in the task of feeding your helpless creature and decide which is its next meal. Explore the world around it and encounter new environments in every growth stage. Consume, consume, consume! Don't worry about the screaming, or anything else for that matter. All I can hear is chewing anyway! It's almost like it's a chilling commentary on mindless consumption… Feed the mouth, care for the mouth, and satiate its endless appetite with rocks, trees, houses, buses, and more. It is just soooo hungry, feed it one more house, and then it will be full, I promise.

