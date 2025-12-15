Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ancient Forge, Hotel Galactic

Hotel Galactic Announces An Incoming Rework In New Devlog

The team behind Hotel Galactic have announced they are giving the game a rework for the winter while its currently in Early Access

Indie game developer and publisher Ancient Forge released a new devlog today for their upcoming game Hotel Galactic, as it looks like it's getting reworked. In the video above, the team confirmed that it has overhauled core systems for the title for the next update, including NPC behavior, game logic, Act 1 content, the UI, and the Research Tree. They have also revealed the game will be getting several new features, such as a new Rating System, a Hotel Compendium, and other surprises. You can learn more in the video as the update will go live on December 18, 2025.

Hotel Galactic

Hotel Galactic is a cozy management game where you transform a rundown intergalactic hotel into a thriving tourist destination. Blending wholesome nostalgia with modern fairy tale magic, Hotel Galactic invites you into a lovingly crafted world inspired by classic anime pictures, brought to life with stunning hand-painted visuals and beautifully animated details. Whether you're in for uncovering heartfelt stories or diving into its rich sandbox gameplay, Hotel Galactic offers a magical journey that continues to grow long after the tale is told.

Guided by the ghostly presence of Grandpa Gustav, you'll uncover the mysteries of his tragic past and help him find peace. Torn between a love he once lost and a burning desire for vengeance, Gustav's story intertwines with your journey to rebuild the hotel into a thriving colony. But as you grow, the powerful Galactic Peace Corps watches your every move, ready to respond to your business practices and the choices you make. The path you take will shape the lives of your staff, guests, and Gustav himself, creating a tale of connection, growth, and redemption.

Express your creative vision as you design and customize every aspect of your hotel. Use modular building mechanics to construct sprawling, unconventional structures towering over the cosmic island. Fill your hotel with an extensive collection of furniture, decorations, and amenities, and watch your quirky creations come to life. Each action takes time and effort, making every step of the process rewarding as you gradually transform your rundown hotel into an architectural marvel.

Optimize your hotel layout for smooth operations and an unforgettable guest experience. Strategically manage resources, develop your workforce, and adapt to the evolving demands of a growing colony. Generations of workers will carry forward the skills, traits, and stories of their predecessors, helping you to build a lasting legacy over time. Gear up your peeps, set action priorities, assign tasks, and enjoy watching your bustling world come to life.

