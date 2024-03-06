Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Receives New Major Spring Update

Frozen District have confirmed a new Spring Update is coming to House Flipper 2 as the game makes its way onto consoles this April.

Article Summary House Flipper 2's Spring Update introduces new furniture and mechanics.

Console release delayed, now launching April 10, 2024, for PS5 and Xbox.

New items include stylish curtains and realistic fireplace effects.

Update adds new buyers, an extra house, and a mission for a healthier home.

Indie game developer Frozen District and publisher PlayWay have revealed that House Flipper 2 will be getting a new Spring Update as the console version gets pushed back. First off, this new update will give players some new cool additions that fans have been asking for since launch. This includes new furniture and mechanics that will make things easier to work with. Overall, it should make for more interesting homes that you decide to clean up and put together for clients. Meanwhile, the console version has been pushed back from March 21, as the team will take a few extra weeks to make sure the game is optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The console version will now be released on April 10, 2024. We have more info on the Spring Update below, as well as the latest trailer, as the content is out right now.

House Flipper 2 – Spring Update

The Spring Update brings new furnishings, decorations, mechanics, and a new job to the coastal community of Pinnacove, while the new trailer brings together some of the most notable impressions from the industry's top outlets.

New Items

Stylish curtains and floor coverings, including carpets that can be spread like tiles

Elegant blinds, plus realistic fire for fireplaces and candles

Exclusive spring order items, a handy ladder, and cozy pillows for that touch of comfort

Enhanced Mechanics

Enjoy the perk of sleeping in beds to rejuvenate your character

Now sell stairs and roofs directly in the campaign

Resize objects in Flipper Mode for that perfect fit in any space

Exciting Additions

Meet four new buyers, each with their own unique preferences and needs

Explore one new house available for purchase and dive into a new mission order

Embark on a special job from Nico and Carol, transforming their home into a haven for a healthier lifestyle!

