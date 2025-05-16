Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen District, House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Releases Co-Op DLC With Free Weekend

House Flipper 2 ius currently free for the weekend, just in time for a new DLC to drop, as you can work with a friend in co-op for free

Article Summary House Flipper 2 launches a new free Co-Op DLC, letting up to four players team up for renovations.

The game is free to play until May 19, with progress carrying over if you decide to purchase later.

Co-op mode supports cross-platform play on PC and consoles in both Story and Sandbox modes.

Players can share and discover unique house designs via the mod.io platform for endless inspiration.

Indie game developer Frozen District and publisher PlayWay have released a new DLC for House Flipper 2, as they have made the game free this weekend. First the DLC is a co-op addition to the game, so you and a friend can work together on renovating homes at twice the speed, or maybe just splitting up the work and making bold choices as a team. Meanwhile, until May 19, the game will be free to play, and if you happen to want to buy it later, your progress will be saved. We have more details on the DLC for you here.

House Flipper 2 – Co-Op DLC

It's time to invite your friends to House Flipper 2 and dive in together thanks to our free Co-op DLC! With cross-platform support, whether you're on PC or console, up to four players can team up in both Story and Sandbox modes. Let the co-op creativity begin! Join forces to create dream homes like never before — whether it's tackling grand mansions for an epic challenge or diving into Story mode missions for a more relaxed vibe! Feeling stuck? Explore amazing designs from fellow Flippers on the mod.io platform. And don't forget to share your own creations there — you might just inspire the next great Flipper!

Why renovate a house when you can just build one? Unleash your creativity in the Sandbox Mode! Use it to recreate real-life buildings or design projects that exist in your imagination. Remember: building from scratch is no easy task! But let's face it, it's definitely worth putting in extra effort to design the house of your dreams. Between the mountain tops and the endless sea, there lies the town of Pinnacove. A place where time slows down, and the friendly residents are ready to entrust you with their homes. Can you discover some of the stories within these walls? Your old pal Tom, who seems to know everybody in the neighborhood, will gladly share some local knowledge with you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!