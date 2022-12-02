Free Fire Launches New Football Fable Campaign

Garnea has launched a brand new campaign into Free Fire this week, as players can get in on the Football Fable event. The shorthand to this is that this is the game's way of cashing in on the hype surrounding the World Cup this year, with a number of activities happening today and running all the way until December 18th. There will be new football-themed game modes and exclusive in-game items, and during the weekend of December 9th-11th, you can score several attractive rewards like a special backpack. We got the full rundown from the company as to what they're doing, as this is all live right now.

"Players and football fanatics will be able to show off their love for the sport with Trend+ Potential's latest series, Magenta Striker; a football bundle box with top picks from earlier series; and time-limited football-themed game modes. Free Fire fans will also be able to enjoy the new Football Squad mode, where they can go head-to-head with other teams to compete to be the best on the field. Just like the game in real life, teams will score by pushing the football into the other team's goal. Players start the game with a position of their choice, which grants them a corresponding unique active skill. Teams will also be equipped with the Football Shooter — a special gun that helps propel the ball in any direction. As the game goes on, random buffs and items will drop on the field for players to boost their defenses or gain an edge in the matches."

"Not only that, Craftland Mode will bring players multiple exciting new maps to try out, each with its own special game mode and rules. In addition to the celebration, players will also get the chance to sport their favorite team's colors by customizing their own football jerseys in Free Fire Craftland's DodgeBall map. Starting December 2, players can get a taste of the electrifying atmosphere of the football festivities through in-game reskins of the lobby, bringing them straight to the action. The airship, airdrops, planes, and in-game items will also receive a magenta makeover, to celebrate the launch of the Magenta Striker outfit, and other football-themed items in the Store."

"Between December 2 and 18, players can complete daily missions and earn exciting new rewards such as the new Magenta Striker Bundle, parachute, and pet skins. Participating in Football Squad also unlocks a new backpack as well as other in-game items. In the time-limited "Goal or Troll" in-game event from December 8, players can test their mettle by stopping goals from scoring as a goalkeeper, or finding ways to dribble past them to score as a striker. Players can unlock milestone rewards when they participate in the event. Additionally, a Striped Soccer Jersey awaits players who share their high-scores and challenge their friends on social media to see who amongst them is the best football player!"