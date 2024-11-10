Posted in: Atlus, Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games, Persona 5 Royal | Tagged: Identity V

Identity V Launches Second Persona 5 Royal Crossover

Identity V hyas brought back the Phantom Thieves for another event, as a second Person 5 Royal crossover is currenly underway

Article Summary Identity V teams up with Persona 5 Royal for a thrilling second crossover event.

Unlock exclusive costumes and cosmetics, including A Costume Kasumi Yoshizawa.

Join new events, Path of Truth and Path of Investigators, for rich rewards.

Previous crossover Essences return, offering a chance to strengthen the Phantom Thieves.

NetEase Games has partnered with Atlus to bring back the Phantom Thieves to Identity V in a second collaboration with Persona 5 Royal. Happening right now and running all the way until December 5, you'll be able to experience new events with a few members of the team, decked out to look like they came from the IDV universe, along with several cosmetics you can only get during this time. We have more details below.

Identity V x Persona 5 Royal – Part 2

In this crossover event, the new A Costume Kasumi Yoshizawa and A Costume VIOLET for "Faro Lady" will be released. Please refer to the upcoming detailed instructions on how to obtain them.

New Crossover Event – Path of Truth & Path of Investigators

The Phantom Thieves' journey begins once again! Participate in the sharing event to receive Inspiration ×800! Additionally, participating in the following events can also earn rich rewards! Path of Truth: Collect seals to claim A Costume Kasumi Yoshizawa for "Faro Lady" for free, as well as rich rewards such as Emote, Portrait, and Inspiration. Path of Investigators: Unlockable after spending 1388 Echoes. Plus, A Costume Violet, Accessory, Furniture, Portrait, and Inspiration can be claimed by collecting seals.

Past Crossover Essence Returning!

During this crossover, Essences from past crossovers will return. If you missed out on awakening the "Souls of Resistance" before, this rerun is a great chance to strengthen the Phantom Thieves.

Including S Costume Ren Amamiya, A Costume Ryuji Sakamoto, A Costume Ann Takamaki, A Costume Yusuke Kitagawa, Emote, Portrait, Graffiti, and more rewards. Using the " Souls of Resistance," you can also obtain S Costume JOKER, A Costume SKULL, A Costume PANTHER, and A Costume FOX.

Including S Costume Goro Akechi, A Costume Makoto Niijima, A Costume Futaba Sakura, A Costume Haru Okumura, Emote, Portrait, Graffiti, and more rewards. Using the " Souls of Resistance," you can also obtain S Costume CROW, A Costume QUEEN, A Costume NAVI, and A Costume NOIR.

