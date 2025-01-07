Posted in: Arcade, Capcom, Games, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, Iconic Arcade

Iconic Arcade Reveals Two Street Fighter Arcade Cabinets at CES 2025

Iconic Arcade is wqorking with Capcom to release a pair of Street Fighter arcade cabinets, which they revealed at CES 2025

Iconic Arcade has a special reveal at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, as they're working with Capcom to release two specific Street Fighter arcade cabinets. As you can see from he image here, the two cabinets are very specific designs that longtime players will instantly recognize, as they have recreated the Street Fighter Alpha 2 and Street Fighter II: The World Warrior designs. Both of them will offer the original version of their iconic titles, as well as a small library or other fighting titles, along with a number of modernized improvements and online options for superfans to engage in online leaderboards and the ability to fight others online. We have more details below as they will sell for $700 a piece later this year.

Street Fighter XXL Arcade Machine

The Street Fighter XXL Arcade Machine is a 9/10 scale replica of a full-size arcade unit, designed to deliver the authentic look and feel of traditional arcade cabinets while minimizing its footprint for home use. Officially powered by the Raspberry Pi 5, the machine delivers unparalleled performance and flexibility for retro gaming enthusiasts. Featuring HDMI Out functionality, it allows players to effortlessly record or broadcast gameplay, paving the way for arcade-style esports and creating new opportunities for competitive gaming communities. The collaboration brings together Medion AG, Eldohm, Media1UP, and Arcade PR to create a product that seamlessly blends nostalgic gaming with cutting-edge technology.

Delivers premium arcade performance at an accessible price point.

9/10 Scale Design: Captures the magic of full-sized arcade gaming.

Two Unique Artwork Variations: Street Fighter Alpha 2 and Street Fighter II: The World Warrior editions.

and editions. Equipped with 14 Games: Featuring exclusive, fully licensed Capcom titles for home arcade fans.

Online Multiplayer and Leaderboards

Officially Powered by Raspberry Pi 5: Ensures superior performance and gaming flexibility.

HDMI Out Functionality: Ideal for recording or broadcasting gameplay, enabling content creators, and supporting arcade-style esports.

