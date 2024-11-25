Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen Way, House Flipper

House Flipper Releases Launch Trailer For Dine Out DLC

Check out the official launch trailer for House Flipper: Dine Out, as the new DLC pack will be relased for the game on Tuesday

Article Summary Discover new features as House Flipper: Dine Out DLC launches on November 26.

Design stunning restaurants with precise furniture placement and advertising signage.

Prepare diverse dishes using the Universal Cooker and enjoy reduced prices with Farm DLC.

Lease renovated properties as cafes, offices, or homes, enhancing gameplay depth.

Indie game publishers Frozen Way and PlayWay have released an official launch trailer for the House Flipper: Dine Out DLC. This is basically their final pitch to you, showing off more of the features of what feels like their biggest DLC released to date as you turn an ugly run-down space into the next must-visit restaurant in the city. Enjoy the trailer as the DLC comes out on November 26.

House Flipper – Dine Out DLC

Dine Out DLC will introduce new innovative options for food preparation, precise furniture placement, table setting with tablecloths, and designing advertising signs. Another significant innovation will be the ability to lease the premises to interested clients. It is worth noting that players won't be tasked with managing their restaurants. Instead, the gameplay will emphasize renovation work and won't involve responsibilities such as hiring staff, managing their work, or setting meal prices. Property renovations remain the main focus of the House Flipper series.

One of the new features introduced in the Dine Out DLC is the ability to prepare dishes using a new device – the Universal Cooker. To do that, players will need to select it from the list, purchase the necessary ingredients, and interact with the device. Those who own the previous House Flipper add-on, Farm DLC, will be able to access reduced prices for dishes, provided their Storehouses contain the required vegetables and fruits. Developers found it important to ensure that the dishes available to prepare will be diverse and inspired by various cuisines from around the globe. Players will have the opportunity to prepare various dishes from different cuisines including Thai, Polish, Italian, Korean, Indian, and more.

Although House Flipper already supports the placement of objects on flat surfaces, the Dine Out DLC will introduce new tools to make the process of arranging objects more precise and symmetrical. An option to queue objects for placement will be added too, making the process of setting up establishments more efficient and enjoyable. Moreover, a new feature will allow players to decorate big dining tables by adding tableware and tablecloths in various color schemes and sizes. Another important addition to the gameplay will be the option to lease renovated properties to the clients. Players interested in preparing spaces for rent will be able to choose between residential properties, restaurants, cafes, or offices. The rent value of the properties will be influenced by several factors such as the number of rooms, their type and furnishings.

