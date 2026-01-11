Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, HP, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026

HP Unveils Several New Items & Innovations During CES 2026

HP revealed a number of new items at CES 2026 across gaming, personal computing, accessories, and more in Las Vegas last week

Article Summary HP debuts the EliteBoard G1a, the world's first full AI PC built into a keyboard, at CES 2026.

The new HP EliteBook X G2 Series and OmniBook updates focus on business and consumer AI productivity.

HP integrates Microsoft Copilot AI tools into Office Print devices for smarter workflow solutions.

OMEN and HyperX gaming brands unify under HyperX, introducing the powerful HyperX OMEN MAX 16 laptop.

HP took time during CES 2026 to unveil several new items and innovations across the board while they were in Las Vegas last week. The team made multiple presentations going oiver new laptops, personal PCs, monitors, gaming gear, accessories, and more, all set to roll out over the rest of 2026. We have details below from the various topics and reveals they made from the company below.

HP | CES 2026

• Designing for the future of work means creating solutions that move, connect, and adapt to any workspace. HP's newest form factor, the HP EliteBoard G1a, is the world's first full AI PC built into a keyboard x and a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree.

• Built for leaders shaping the future of work, HP introduced its HP EliteBook X G2 Series, the next generation of premium business laptops built for the AI era and a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree.

• Bringing passion-ready experiences so consumers can work smarter, look sharper, and lead better, HP unveiled new updates to the full HP OmniBook consumer portfolio – including the new HP OmniBook Ultra 14 and HP OmniStudioX.

• Delivering AI-powered productivity right at the printer, HP introduced the first integration of Microsoft Copilot into HP Office Print devices with HP for Microsoft 365 Copilot, providing document summarization, translation, and smart organization to help businesses work faster, smarter, and more securely.

• Keep hybrid work running smoothly and strengthen IT's ability to maintain business continuity across distributed environments with enhancements to the company's Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) employee device management features.

• Pair your new HP PC with intuitive, ergonomic, and sustainable peripherals for every workspace, including a stylish pink version of the HP Tilt Ergonomic Mouse 720M, a new compact USB-C HP 65W GaN Wall Charger, lightweight and durable HP Protective Series laptop sleeves, and more.

• When it's time to clock out, get your game on. HP is redefining how gamers play, create, and perform, unifying its OMEN and HyperX brands under one master gaming brand – HyperX – and engineering the world's most powerful gaming laptop with fully internal cooling,xi the HyperX OMEN MAX 16.

• To understand your PC's origin story, HP developed HP Digital Passport, a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, giving customers one place to access PC essentials: from getting started, discovering unique product features and their device's sustainability story, to finding support options as their needs evolve.

