Humble Games Signs 11 Developers To Black Game Developer Fund

Humble Games revealed this week they've signed a new line of independent developers to their Black Game Developer Fund. The new line of companies span the globe from Uganda to Brazil to the UK. Each of them presents a new game and outlook that is unique to the industry as they are pushing to represent creative development and original stories, helping push more diverse voices in games and the industry. We have more info on them below, and you can read more details about the fund on the company's latest blog entry here.

Flying Carpet Games – Founder Salim Larochelle from Montreal, Quebec is focused on creating unique and original experiences that inspire players and is developing their next title Hiboka, a single player survival horror video game based on folklore from Madagascar and set in the middle of the 20th century.

Independent – Marc Morisseau – Marc Morisseau is best known for his work as a motion capture artist on AAA projects like Resident Evil 6, Dark Souls 2 and Battlefield 4 and is independently developing a narrative driven third-person survival game titled Cold Fortune.

Independent – Dalton Freeland – Dalton Freeland is an independent developer and animation and character specialist creating a new 3D action game titled Project Kamen.

Klan of the Kings – The Ugandan studio helmed by Ronald Kayima is creating an ambitious single player third person action adventure hack and slash game called Sunjata: Trumpet of Last Day which takes place in a fantasy version of Great Ancient Africa.

NuChallenger – An independent studio spanning NYC and ATL centered around games and culture, NuChallenger was founded in 2012 by Shawn Alexander Allen and the studio is working on two new unannounced and exciting games, please keep an eye out for more info in the future!

Playtra Games – Founded by Dan Bernardo, one of the few Black and gay studio heads in the games industry, the London-based indie developer is building Grid Force Mask of the Goddess, an action RPG which mixes frenetic real-time grid-based fights with game-changing decisions and branching storylines and featuring a cast of 45 all-female playable characters.

Retro Ninja – Created by Tony Barnes, the independent developer known for his work on the Strike series (Urban Strike, Jungle Strike, Nuclear Strike) and as the designer on the Strider (2014) reboot and winner of the Jerry Lawson Lifetime Achievement Award. Tony is creating a fast-paced first-person precision platformer titled Run Die Run Again, a speed-running, trial and error endurance contest, where fast reactions and acrobatic dodging skills are rewarded.

Strange Scaffold – From award-winning director, narrative designer and writer, Xalavier Nelson Jr., the studio's next titles include El Paso, Elsewhere, a third-person neo-noir supernatural shooter which puts players in the shoes of a reluctant black monster hunter, facing off against a haunted motel full of classic horror movie monsters.

Sue the Real – The Brazil-based studio was founded by Raquel Motta and Marcos Silva with the aim of creating emotional and socially impactful interactive experiences through Afro-Brazilian themes. Their in-development rhythm game, One Beat Min, connects music, urban culture and diversity through a colorful and creative gameplay experience.

Weathered Sweater – Award-winning Trinidadian-American game developer Ryan Huggins founded their new studio with one core vision in mind: be an inspiration to young BIPOC creators. This Vermont-based studio has been building games together for over 8 years and currently the team is creating a card-based, action tower defense game called Castleboat. Build the tallest boat, battle sea monsters, and literally combat global warming.

White Guardian Studios – The wife and husband team is developing Celestial Tear: Lost World:, which features retro-inspired pixel-art graphics and a lush, dynamic 16-bit soundtrack in a gameplay experience that blends multiple genres of sandbox, survival, and horror with classic, active turn-based, Japanese role-playing style battles together.