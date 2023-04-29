Hunt A Killer Launches Two New Games In The Series Hunt A Killer has two new entries you can pre-order as they revolve around an unfortunate heist and a bad time at the rodeo.

The Hunt A Killer series announced two new games had been launched for pre-order this week, adding some new options to the series. The two games in question are R.I.P. At The Rodeo and Homicide At The Heist, each of them provides players with all the tools and the clues needed in one box to have a murder mystery evening. Each of them offers up realistic evidence, characters, and plot twists that will keep you not just questioning everything around you, but will make everyone enthralled and immersed in each storyline. We have more info on both of them below as they are currently on sale for $32 each and are expected to release in July at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

R.I.P. At The Rodeo

Players will use their problem-solving skills to investigate the murder of Patches the Rodeo Clown, who was mysteriously killed at the latest Hawk Springs Rodeo. Everyone close to Patches is a suspect, including the upcoming rodeo star, a greedy promoter, an angry judge, a beautiful rodeo queen, a fellow clown, and a suspicious veterinarian. The victim's ex-wife Rosario reaches out to you to investigate the truth. Players will need to investigate items found in Patches' trailer, analyze the witness statements, and piece together a timeline to determine who had the means, motive, and opportunity to kill the beloved rodeo clown.

Hunt A Killer: Homicide At The Heist

This all-in-one game contains all the evidence you'll need to solve the murder of the safecracker Nicky Wagner, who was killed during a high-stakes diamond heist that went horribly sideways. You will assume the role of a private investigator trying to uncover the truth about what went wrong during the heist at the Pendersen Auction House and who could have sabotaged the plan. Along the way, you'll investigate suspects, string together clues, and crack a few codes to unravel the mystery, find the missing diamond, and bring a killer to justice.