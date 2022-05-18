HyperX Partners With Tim The TatMan For New Branded Collection

HyperX has revealed a brand new partnership this morning as they've teamed with Tim The TatMan for a new line of branded merch. The two have come together to create a new line of specially branded gaming peripherals, each one a different product from the company's different lines, all branded with Tim's branding and designs. In total, they are releasing a keyboard ($140), a mouse ($60), a headset ($110), and a mouse pad ($40), which we have the details and looks of each one for you below. All of these are on sale right now through their shop, but these are limited edition, so best to get them now before they're sold out.

"Excited to finally share my first co-branded HyperX products with the TatManArmy," said Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar. "HyperX and I have been working non-stop to get these products ready, I can't wait for you all to enjoy them too." "TimTheTatMan is an engaging and entertaining personality representing a core segment of the gaming and streaming industry," said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing, HyperX. "The HyperX team is thrilled to be working with TimTheTatMan on this limited-edition suite of peripherals to provide the tatmanarmy with a collection of gaming products designed to tackle daily in-game and on-stream needs."

The limited-edition Cloud Alpha features a striking design inspired by TimTheTatMan including a new yellow and black colorway with premium black memory foam, an expanded headband and softer, more pliable leatherette. The durable aluminum frame is designed for the rigors of daily play, and also features a tough, detachable braided cable. The headset features Dual Chamber Drivers designed to separate the bass from the mids and highs for clearer audio and the detachable noise-cancellation microphone is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. In addition to its in-line audio controls, the headset also offers multi-platform compatibility with PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms with a 3.5mm port. HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard: The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who require controls at their fingertips. This limited-edition variant has a TimTheTatMan-inspired design with splashes of yellow on select keys while keeping the original keyboard features, including the dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel. The full-featured Alloy Elite 2 is a gaming keyboard ready for everything from video editing to watching movies to orchestrating multimedia empires. It's built with high quality, ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches that feature bright, exposed lighting. RGB lighting can be customized and personalized using HyperX NGENUITY software.

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who require controls at their fingertips. This limited-edition variant has a TimTheTatMan-inspired design with splashes of yellow on select keys while keeping the original keyboard features, including the dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel. The full-featured Alloy Elite 2 is a gaming keyboard ready for everything from video editing to watching movies to orchestrating multimedia empires. It's built with high quality, ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches that feature bright, exposed lighting. RGB lighting can be customized and personalized using HyperX NGENUITY software. HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse: The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second advantage possible. Weighing in at 59 grams, this feature-packed, responsive honeycomb shell mouse utilizes TTC Golden micro switches to provide satisfying, reliable clicks and are rated for 60 million clicks. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to provide a smooth, easy glide. Featuring a custom black with yellow accents design, the TimTheTatMan edition maintains everything that makes the Pulsefire Haste special.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second advantage possible. Weighing in at 59 grams, this feature-packed, responsive honeycomb shell mouse utilizes TTC Golden micro switches to provide satisfying, reliable clicks and are rated for 60 million clicks. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to provide a smooth, easy glide. Featuring a custom black with yellow accents design, the TimTheTatMan edition maintains everything that makes the Pulsefire Haste special. HyperX Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad: The HyperX Pulsefire Mat gaming mouse pad is built for durability and precision tracking with a highly optimized surface and anti-fray stitching. Similar to the rest of the collection, the mouse pad has the stamp of TimTheTatman with the "Triple T" logo front and center and yellow accents to complete the limited-edition lineup. With an anti-slip rubber underside and comfortable padding, users can enhance their gaming experience and comfort. The flat surface provides a smooth, consistent mouse glide and it rolls up for easy portability.