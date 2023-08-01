Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: I Expect You To Die 3, Schell Games

I Expect You To Die 3 Confirms Two Release Dates

Check out the latest trailer for I Expect You To Die 3 as the game has two different release dates, depending on the VR platform you have.

Schell Games revealed this week they have two separate release dates set for their upcoming sequel; I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine. The game has been teased for a few months now, but we haven't seen or heard a lot about what's changed this time around or when we'll see it released. Now we know that the team will launch the game for Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro on August 17th, 2023, and for SteamVR on September 28th, 2023. The news also came with a brand new trailer today, which showed off more of the mixed reality aspects of the game and what you'll be doing as a super spy. Enjoy the trailer below!

"I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine is the latest title in Schell Games' award-winning spy-themed VR puzzle series. Players will travel to action-packed locations, wield complex gadgets, engage robots, and harness their telekinetic powers to solve tricky puzzles and stop Dr. Zor's plans. Players encounter Dr. Prism, her sidekick Robutler, and her various robot agents as they work to save the world once again."

Race to Beat Dr. Zor: Assignments take place in some of the most dangerous and expansive locales to date, and each one will require agents to deploy their most advanced covert skills. These six fast-paced missions will leave even the most seasoned players breathless.

Assignments take place in some of the most dangerous and expansive locales to date, and each one will require agents to deploy their most advanced covert skills. These six fast-paced missions will leave even the most seasoned players breathless. Meet a Brilliant Mastermind: Dr. Roxana Prism, scientist and former Agency inventor believes she can create a better agent, one that's superior to humans. The mission: stay alive long enough to defeat this new escalating threat.

Dr. Roxana Prism, scientist and former Agency inventor believes she can create a better agent, one that's superior to humans. The mission: stay alive long enough to defeat this new escalating threat. Go Undercover in Style: Agents can show off their style (undercover, of course) with an imaginative array of Agency-approved attire. Now they can choose their hat, watch, and gloves before embarking on any of their top-secret missions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!