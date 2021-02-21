Iceberg Interactive Announces Dating Sim Ambition: A Minuet in Power

Iceberg Interactive announced this week they have picked up a new game from developer Joy Manufacturing Co. called Ambition: A Minuet In Power. Perhaps a bit timely with Brigerton doing well on Netflix as we write this, as the game sets you on the path of a woman of fashion trying to survive the political turmoil. You will date a cast of interesting characters while trying to amass the wealth and the respect you so rightfully deserve. All while spreading gossip and learning secrets that could alter the course of history. Or, you know, send you off to the guillotine since this is set in Paris in the 18th Century. As of right now, the game doesn't have a proper release date, but it is set to come out sometime in 2021. You can read more about the story below and check out the latest trailer for the game.

Fall in love with a sprawling cast of fully realized characters. Enjoy the company and learn the secret histories of mysterious priests, wronged soldiers, wealthy widows, and more! Don't worry, if you're discreet, you won't have to pick just one. Use your calendar to plan your commitments each week in Paris, and more importantly, who you do them with. In a city marching towards revolution, time is of the essence, and your enemies have agendas of their own! Ensnare the hearts of Parisian nobles and use their influence to your advantage. Change the outcome of political events, snub your rivals, and be lavished with expensive gifts. Turn gossip into profit by selling the secrets you learn, but be careful! Your own credibility and security are also at stake. The choices you make can yield great rewards and change the course of the story, but dire consequences could arise if you're caught!