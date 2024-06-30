Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT, IEM Cologne 2024, Intel Extreme Masters

IEM Cologne 2024 Announces Teams For This Year's Event

All 24 teams have been confirmed for the next Intel Extreme Masters event, as IEM Cologne 2024 will happen in mid-August.

Article Summary IEM Cologne 2024 to showcase 24 top teams in August with $1m prize pool.

Teams qualify by winning other events or via ESL World Ranking spots.

The event will include a chance to compete in the Intel Grand Slam V.

Tickets available for Lanxess Arena, promising an epic fan experience.

ESL FACEIT has confirmed all 24 teams that will take part in the next major Intel Extreme Masters event, as IEM Cologne 2024 will take place this August. The annual esports event has been getting qualifying teams for months now, as they have a combination of teams that qualified by winning other tournaments, while others earned a spot by having one of the highest global rankings. The Counter-Strike 2 event will kick off on August 7 in Germany, but the public event will run from August 16-18, as teams vie for a slice of the $1m prize pool and a chance to compete in the Intel Grand Slam V.

IEM Cologne 2024

The bells toll and the Cathedral of Counter-Strike is looking to crown a new champion! In 2024, IEM Cologne returns to the Lanxess Arena where 24 of the world's best teams will compete for a $1M prize pool, an Intel Grand Slam contribution and the second EPT Championship title of the year. Get your tickets and become part of an unforgettable experience alongside thousands of other passionate fans. For all we know, history will be made but who will prove themselves as the true kings of Counter-Strike?

Team Spirit (IEM Katowice 2024 winner)

FaZe Clan (IEM Chengdu 2024 winner)

MOUZ (ESL Pro League Season 19 winner)

G2 Esports (IEM Dallas 2024 winner)

Team Vitality (ESL World Ranking Global)

Natus Vincere (ESL World Ranking Global)

Astralis (ESL World Ranking Global)

Virtus.pro (ESL World Ranking Global)

ALTERNATE aTTaX (Online Qualifier Germany)

HEROIC (ESL World Ranking Europe)

Eternal Fire (ESL World Ranking Europe)

Team Falcons (ESL World Ranking Europe)

Complexity Gaming (ESL World Ranking North America)

9z Globant (ESL World Ranking South America)

The MongolZ (ESL World Ranking Asia)

FlyQuest (ESL World Ranking Oceania)

Team Liquid (ESL World Ranking Global)

Imperial Esports (ESL World Ranking Global)

FURIA Esports (ESL World Ranking Global)

BIG (ESL World Ranking Global)

BetBoom Team (ESL World Ranking Global)

paiN Gaming (ESL World Ranking Global)

MIBR (ESL World Ranking Global)

SAW (ESL World Ranking Global)

