Inayah – Life After Gods Announces a New Publisher

Inayah – Life After Gods has a new publisher as Headup Games confirmed they will take the reigns for its release sometime this year

Article Summary Headup Games to publish Inayah – Life After Gods, launching for PC in Q1 2025.

Explore a hand-drawn 2D world as Inayah battles bosses with a magical Gauntlet.

Customizable character builds, unique bosses, and multiple endings await players.

Original score by Alex Kestner and voice acting featuring Jessica Caroll.

Indie game developer ExoGenesis Studios confirmed a new deal with Headup Games this week, as they'll take on publishing duties for Inayah – Life After Gods. Along with the news, the team confirmed that the game will be released for PC sometime in Q1 2025 but still didn't latch on any kind of specific timeframe, with releases for all three major consoles coming later in 2025. For now, you can check out the latest video from the developers, which shows a speed run of the game's free demo.

Inayah – Life After Gods

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah's destiny. Inayah will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate. Using the powers of her magical multifunction Gauntlet, Inayah will not only run, jump, and dash through the world, but also come face-to-face and battle various creatures and bosses, transforming the Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, and a Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves. Players will customize their characters through an RPG-style mechanic, with options to enhance their companion's abilities, weapons, and gear.

Three unique weapon forms with different combat and movement capabilities, with a variety of character builds and abilities.

Vast hand-drawn 2D world to explore with a variety of biomes and secrets.

20 unique bosses with unique mechanics and an engaging plot with multiple endings.

An original music score by composer Alex Kestner , who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO.

, who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO. Top-tier voice acting featuring Jessica Caroll of more than 28 shows and games, including Baldur's Gate 3.

