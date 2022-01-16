Infernax Will Be Getting Released On Valentine's Day

The Arcade Crew and developer Berzerk Studio revealed this week they have set up Infernax to come out on Valentine's Day. If you haven't had a chance to check this game out yet, this is basically a love letter with a new take on classic retro adventures titles from the NES/SNES era of gaming. You will play as a great knight who has returned to his homeland only to discover it has been taken over and plagued with unholy magic that has corrupted much of its surroundings. It will be up to you to take on this new charge to save your home by uncovering the mysteries surrounding this new curse and face off against the foes who dare keep this place under it. But will you be able to save it and not face any of the consequences of your actions? Enjoy the trailer below as it will be released on PC on February 14th.

Alcedor gains experience and gold vital for obtaining powerups as he slaughters foes, leveling up stats and earning new skills and weapons to help paint the screen red with blocky splatters of blood. Morality-testing decisions made during his quest prompt consequences later in the adventure and influence which of the game's multiple endings players witness. Infernax's open world-style design is packed with secrets awaiting discovery by its most kickass players, offering a satisfying reward for those skilled enough to endure a brutal challenge. Infernax's starring knight and bachelor Alcedor returns from a brutal battle to find his home overrun by ravenous beasts from the underworld. Armed with his faithful mace and ravishing smile, Alcedor must shoulder the fate of his world as he bashes through unholy forces, earns powerful abilities and upgrades, uncovers the secrets of his land, and shapes his legacy through moral conundrums. Infernax has the hots for a classically difficult challenge, but if you can hang with rewarding battles against hell's most eligible fiends, you'll enjoy many sleepless nights getting acquainted with its intensely enthralling quest.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Infernax – Release Date Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/pMXxUWl-DNM)