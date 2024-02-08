Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inkulinati, Yaza Games

Inkulinati Have Doth Proclaimed An Official Release Date

Daedalic Entertainment confirmed this morning that Inkulinati will be released for ye 'ole PC and consoles on the 22nd of February.

Developer Yaza Games and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have announced that Inkulinati has an official release date this month. After being in Early Access for over a year, the team has confirmed it will be out on February 22 for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. With the news comes a new trailer showing off everything you'll get in the full version. Enjoy the trailer here as we now wait out the next two weeks.

Inkulinati

Summoning all strategic masterminds out there! Inkulinati might seem like a light-hearted and whimsical game on the surface, but underneath are strategically complex battles where finding the right strategy will lead you to victory. At its core, Inkulinati is a turn-based game inspired by real-life doodles on medieval manuscripts that we have all seen somewhere on the internet. Polish developer Yaza Games saw these marginalia pieces and decided to give us the power to bring them to life using a magical substance called the Living Ink.

There are more than 50 units with special abilities to discover, like bishop cats, sword-wielding rabbits, bard donkeys, or … whatever that thing on the right is …

But they are only as mighty as the hand that wields the Quill! Use your units wisely in the numerous diverse challenges you encounter during your path to becoming a Master of the Living Ink. These challenges may require you to beat all opponents on the battlefield, push the enemies' leader off the manuscript page, or even survive apocalyptic events like traveling Hell's Maws. You will encounter these challenges during Journey Mode, a single-player-focused experience of exciting puzzle-like missions and grand battles with small, handcrafted story events sprinkled in between.

Once you have mastered the Living Ink and seek new challenges, you can head over to Duel Mode, where you can duke it out with your friends in couch co-op battles (it also works really well with Steam Remote Play!). Duel Mode lets you create battle scenarios tailored to your needs. Train for specific scenarios or just let off steam after a long day; the choice is yours.

