Insurgency: Sandstorm Receives The Operation Exodus Update

Focus Home Interactive has dropped a new update into Insurgency: Sandstorm as players can now experience Operation Exodus. This one will be a real treat for players as this is a giant free content drop that will have a ton of additions to keep you busy for a while. This particular update introduces a new survival co-op game mode so you and a friend can get in on the action together, as well as a new map to learn and probably die on frequently. You'll also be getting two new weapons added to your arsenal to choose from, as well as bug fixes and other interesting content. You can check out more images and a trailer below with more info as the update is available in the game today.

In Insurgency's new survival co-op game mode, you'll team up and fight to stay alive while securing randomly placed objectives with limited weapon availability. The update adds the Citadel map, featuring ancient, narrow alleyways that force close-combat engagements, as well as an open area with high ground, sight lines and cover for a more tactical approach. Two free new guns have also been added to the game for all players: get your hands on the iconic Desert Eagle or the French-manufactured MR73 revolver, both available with their respective suppressors. In addition, today's update brings new paid cosmetic DLC: freshen up the look of your arsenal with the new Bear Claw and True Grit weapon skin sets, along with the Uprising Insurgent skin and Bad Day Security skin. Each is available to purchase individually or as part of the Exodus Set Bundle.