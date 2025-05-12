Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Karate Kid: Legends, tekken

Tekken 8 Reveals New Content Plans For Summer 2025

Tekken 8 has dropped info and reveals for new content coming over the Summer, including the Pac-Man takeover for its 45th Anniversary

Article Summary Tekken 8 rolls out new Summer 2025 updates, including major crossover and DLC content.

Pac-Man 45th Anniversary takeover adds themed stages, items, and in-game challenges.

Fahkumram returns to Tekken 8's roster with his signature Muay Thai fighting style.

Special Karate Kid: Legends crossover items and events debut in the June 2025 update.

Bandai Namco has revealed the new content coming to Tekken 8 over the next few updates, which will cover the Summer of 2025. There's some interesting additions happening in th next few months as we will see a crossover and take over involving the new film Karate Kid: Legends, as well as the long-rumored and now confirmed Pac-Man takeover for the game's 45th Anniversary. We have more info and a trailer here as we now ait for all the content to come out.

Tekken 8 – Summer 2025 Updates

As part of the first update Version 2.01, the Tekken Ghost Showdown is a new feature within the Tekken Fight Lounge that introduces enhancements to Ghost Battles. Players can now engage in real-time battles between their custom-trained Ghosts, adding a new layer of competitive depth and strategy to the game. They also have the ability to delete Ghost data and toggle AI learning on or off. In the next update Version 2.02, Tekken 8 has teamed up with Sony Pictures' upcoming motion picture Karate Kid: Legends for the game's first-ever film collaboration. Once live in the game, players will be invited to "Unleash Your Inner Warrior" and unlock a limited-time Karate Kid: Legends Hoodie that will be available for free in the Tekken Shop. The Version 2.02 update is coming on June 2, 2025.

The next major DLC for Tekken 8 is part of the Version 2.03 update, slated for release in summer 2025. Teased at EVO Japan, and after his explosive debut in Tekken 7, Fahkumram, brings back his formidable Muay Thai fighting style as he joins the game's playable roster. The Summer DLC also features a range of retro-arcade stylized and visually stunning Pac-Man-themed content to celebrate the Bandai Namco icon's 45th anniversary. The DLC includes the PAC-PIXELS Battle Stage. The stage showcases the iconic PPac-Man and his ghostly rivals. The DLC will be available for purchase and part of the Season 2 Character & Stage Pass. Additional themed content, including Pac-Man hit effects, a 45th anniversary T-shirt, the Pac-Man-themed Tekken Ball, and Plushie Ghost (Pac-Man) Pack will be released for free via the Round 6 Fight Pass during Version 2.03 later this summer.

