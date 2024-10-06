Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT Group, Intel Extreme Masters Rio

Intel Extreme Masters Rio Kicks Off Tomorrow Morning

Intel Extreme Masters Rio will start tomorrow morning as 16 teams fight for $250k and a shot at moving up in the Intel Grand Slam V

Article Summary Intel Extreme Masters Rio kicks off with 16 teams competing for the $250k prize and Intel Grand Slam V points.

Event runs Oct 7-13 in Rio, with group stages leading to playoffs and an intense grand final.

The winner takes home $100k, a 2025 ESL Pro Tour spot, and leads in the Intel Grand Slam V race.

Participating teams include FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Team Vitality, and local favorite FURIA Esports.

Tomorrow morning, the ESL FACEIT Group will be holding the Intel Extreme Masters Rio, as 16 Counter-Strike 2 teams will be playing for glory and prize money in South America. Running from October 7-13, the event will see these teams battle it out in the final IEM tournament of the year, trying to get a slice of the $250k prize pool and a chance to move up in the Intel Grand Slam V race. We have more details of the event below, as the competition will be broadcast live from Rio de Janeiro on Twitch and YouTube.

Intel Extreme Masters Rio

IEM Rio also offers teams their final opportunity to qualify for IEM tournaments in 2025. In addition to claiming the $100,000 top prize, the victor of IEM Rio 2024 will automatically qualify for the first ESL Pro Tour championship event in 2025.

Group Stage: October 7-9

All 16 teams will compete in two double-elimination brackets to determine who advances on to Playoffs. Opening matches are best-of-one, while all other matches will be best-of-three series. The top three teams from each group will advance to Playoffs, with winners advancing directly to the Semifinals.

Playoffs: October 11-12

The Playoffs will feature six qualifying teams in a single-elimination, best-of-three bracket as they race to claim the IEM Rio 2024 title.

Grand Finals: October 13

The final two teams will face off in a best-of-five for the $100,000 grand prize, automatic qualification to the first ESL Pro Tour championship of 2025, and a win in the race for the Intel® Grand Slam V.

Participating Teams

IEM Rio will feature 16 teams that qualified for the tournament through ESL World Rankings, Local Hero invites, online regional qualifiers, and more. This includes reigning IEM Rio 2023 champions Team Vitality, as well as Local Hero invitee and Brazilian representative FURIA Esports.

Astralis (Partner Team)

FaZe Clan (Partner Team)

G2 Esports (Partner Team)

MOUZ (Partner Team)

Natus Vincere (Partner Team)

Team Vitality (Partner Team)

FURIA Esports (Local Hero Invite)

Virtus.pro (ESL World Ranking)

Complexity Gaming (ESL World Ranking)

The MongolZ (ESL World Ranking)

9z Team (ESL World Ranking)

Eternal Fire (European Qualifier)

HEROIC (European Qualifier)

Team Liquid (North American Qualifier)

paiN Gaming (South American Qualifier)

Imperial Sportsbet (South American Qualifier)

