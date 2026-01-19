Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: PRM Games, The Run

Interactive FMV Thriller The Run Arrives Next Month

Go on the run of your life in the new interactive FMV thriller title The Run, set to be released for PC via Steam next month

Article Summary The Run is an interactive FMV thriller launching for PC on Steam next month from PRM Games.

Play as a fitness influencer whose mountain run turns deadly after encountering masked killers.

Features choice-driven gameplay with multiple endings, unique deaths, and a visual story map.

Offers timed and paused choice modes, perfect for solo play or live streaming with audiences.

Developer and publisher PRM Games have confirmed the launch date for their new interactive FMV thriller title, The Run. If you haven't seen the game yet, this game puts you in the shoes of a fitness influencer who heads off on her daily run through a remote mountain area, when suddenly she stumbles across people she probably shouldn't have. From there, you go off on a choose-your-own-adventure-type scenario where your decisions dictate the story that plays out before your eyes, as they have basically filmed an entire movie and then some for you to enjoy. We have more details on the game for you here, as well as the latest trailer showing off more of the title, as it will be released on Steam on February 5.

The Run

Zanna Hendricks is a world-famous fitness influencer. To celebrate reaching another career milestone, she has come to a remote running trail in the picturesque mountains of Northern Italy. Zanna hides a traumatic past behind her steely façade & a couple of kilometres into her run, she is attacked by a group of masked killers. They relentlessly hunt Zanna across the landscape as her morning run becomes a run for her life. The player must consistently make decisions that determine Zanna's survival. The choices you make are worth life, death & beyond.

Choice-based mechanics, including 20 unique deaths and 5 endings.

Two game modes: Timed Choices : A more immersive, pressured experience. Paused Choices : For group play/audience participation during live streams.

A graphic Story Map of all possible narrative branches. These branches unlock as the player progresses through the pool of 3 hours of filmed content.

Renowned acting talent, including Roxanne McKee (Game Of Thrones), George Blagden (Vikings), Jamie Ward (His Dark Materials), as well as icons of Italian cinema Dario Argento (director of Suspiria) and Franco Nero (Django).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!