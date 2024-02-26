Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative, House Of How, invincible, Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks

Invincible To Launch Brand-New Fortnite Creative Adventure

Skybound Games and House Of How have created an all-new Invincible interactive adventure to launch in Fortnite Creative this March.

Article Summary Invincible enters Fortnite Creative with 'Doc Seismic Attacks' launching March 15, 2024.

Team up with iconic Invincible heroes in a new free-to-play multiplayer adventure.

Experience an original Invincible narrative with class choices and diverse weapons.

Earn and retain upgrades to dominate in this unique Fortnite-based experience.

Skybound Games and developer House Of How are working together to launch a new Invincible adventure built entirely in Fortnite Creative. The content was teased during IGN Fan Fest last week, but now we have the full rundown of what to expect from this new experience. The full name of this will be Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks and it will put you in the role of the iconic characters from the comic book franchise as you attempt to stop the Doc in a free-to-play multiplayer game designed to be for up to six players. This is a totally independent creation and is not tied to Epic Games at all, but it is using the Fortnite system, so it will be using those mechanics for the gameplay and more. You can check out the trailer here, as the content will be released on March 15, 2024, via PC and all three major consoles.

Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks

Dive into the thrilling crossover of Fortnite and the Invincible universe in Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks, an immersive multiplayer experience featuring a fresh narrative waiting to be uncovered. Safeguard the city and fight alongside Invincible, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, and Robot to take down Doc Seismic and his horde of underground creatures, kaiju-sized moths, and Magmanites before the city is reduced to rubble.

Join the GDA – Become a GDA agent, guided by Cecil, as you shoot your way to victory against Doc Seismic and his underground army.

– Become a GDA agent, guided by Cecil, as you shoot your way to victory against Doc Seismic and his underground army. Heroically Memorable Moments -​ Interact with Invincible, Atom Eve, and other key characters from the Invincible universe.

-​ Interact with Invincible, Atom Eve, and other key characters from the Invincible universe. Authentic Story and Original VO – Become a part of an all-new Invincible story featuring high-quality voiceover performances crafted specifically for this experience.

– Become a part of an all-new Invincible story featuring high-quality voiceover performances crafted specifically for this experience. A Modular Experience – Access three classes and a variety of weapons from Fortnite past and present. Two unique paths in the game's second act offer up further variety and reward superfans.

– Access three classes and a variety of weapons from Fortnite past and present. Two unique paths in the game's second act offer up further variety and reward superfans. Persistent Experience​ – Upgrade and retain points to climb the leaderboards, becoming the best of heroes.

