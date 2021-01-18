IO Interactive Releases The Hitman 3 Launch Trailer

This morning, IO Interactive decided to release the official launch trailer for their upcoming game Hitman 3. There's been a good amount of build-up to the game coming out as the company split off from WB Games and chose to publish this one on their own, completing the trilogy after relaunching it back in 2016. The story has been playing off the origins of Agent 47 and the path that led him to become the deadly master assassin that he is. And while we may not know all the odds-and-ends of what's about to happen in this game, one thing is probably for certain… we're going to get a lot of awesome trick shots in along the way. You can check out the trailer below to see what's to come in this third game as it will officially release this Wednesday, January 20th.

Powered by IO Interactive's proprietary Glacier engine, Hitman 3 will look, sound and play better than ever with improvements to lighting, reflections, animation and AI. Chongqing also features full water effects, with details such as rain drops hitting Agent 47 and his clothes getting wet, all adding to the immersion of experiencing Hitman 3. On next-gen consoles, Hitman 3 will support 4k visuals, 60 fps, HDR and faster loading times. The game will also bring refinements to interaction animation and AI, as well as Glacier's crowd technology that will allow up to 300 NPC's in a location at once. Hitman 3 players can import locations from the previous games in the trilogy and have more than 20+ locations under one roof. All of the improvements to rendering, animation and AI introduced with Hitman 3 can be enjoyed across all three games, making Hitman 3 the ultimate place to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.