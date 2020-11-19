IO Interactive Reveals They're Working On A James Bond Video Game

This morning, IO Interactive revealed they will be working with MGM Studios to produce a brand new James Bond video game. Right now it's simply being called Project 007, which we're sure will eventually change once they find a better title. The company will be also be working in collaboration with EON Productions and Delphi to help bring the game to life. The most interesting aspect of this is that it will be a totally original story set within the James Bond world. The last time we had a proper James Bond title was back in 2012 with 007 Legends, and the last one with an original story was James Bond 007: Blood Stone, both of which came from Activision. It's been a long time since we've seen something good come from the franchise in a video game, but considering they picked the studio behind Hitman, we're pretty confident this will turn out pretty awesome. Here's a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement, along with the teaser trailer.

"It's true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, "Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities. Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio." Robert Marick, MGM's Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said, "James Bond has a strong legacy in the video game space, with some of the most iconic games of all-time based on the character. Working with our partners at EON and the talented team at IO Interactive, we plan to bring a new take on this legendary franchise to gamers and Bond fans around the world. IO Interactive are masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling."