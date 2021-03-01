It Looks Like Terraria Is Back On For A Stadia Release

After having one of the biggest developer issues with Google this year, it appears the release of Terraria for Stadia is back on. A few weeks ago, Re-Logic founder and game co-creator Andrew Spinks went on social media and ranted about how YouTube shut his channel down for a violation that they were not aware of and essentially locked him out of his Gmail account, which was the primary business email for him as well. The outrage at the time caused him to declare that the planned port of Terraria for Stadia was canceled. However, that has all changed after the latest game update alerted fans that Google reached out and fixed the issue. Here's a snippet from that update.

As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit's entire Google account in early January. After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts. Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in – as well as our partners at 505 Games – we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.

While this is all fine and good for him and the game, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the fact that thousands of content creators go through this same issue every year. And if not for the fact that he took to social media and had the support of fans, along with the video game on the line, he'd probably still be having issues to this day. It would be nice if Google and YouTube implemented the same system for everyone else who has issues with their (lack of) customer support.