Italy Opens The Country's Biggest Game Museum: The GAMM

Italy has opened the country's biggest gaming museum in Rome today, as you can now visit The GAMM at Piazza della Repubblica

Article Summary The GAMM in Rome is Italy's largest game museum, highlighting video games as cultural and artistic works.

GAMM features three immersive areas: GAMMDOME, PARC Path of Arcadia, and HIP Historical Playground.

The museum combines digital content with valuable artifacts, showcasing video game history and evolution.

GAMM aims to engage visitors of all ages, offering educational and interactive experiences in a modern space.

Today in Italy, a brand new game museum has opened to the public, as The GAMM has become the biggest gaming museum in the country. Located at the historic center of Rome at Piazza della Repubblica, the museum has been poised to show off "the cultural and artistic value of video games as interactive works," with visitors being able to follow a path based on the combination of history, technology, and the exploration of gameplay. We have some images below, along with more info from today's announcement.

The GAMM

Born from the extraordinary success story of Vigamus – The Video Game Museum of Rome, which has hosted over two million visitors from around the world since its inception in 2012, GAMM will be Open 7 days a week, and will span approximately 700 square meters, divided into two levels and three thematic areas. It offers an immersive and interactive journey through the world of video games, combining cutting-edge digital content with a collection of unique, valuable artifacts. It promotes the interactive medium as a form of cultural art and expression. The exhibition area of GAMM – Game Museum features three main different interconnected levels, allowing multiple immersive experiences:

GAMMDOME – An immersive path throughout digital interactive stations with contributions from industry experts, presents itself with the 4 E Concept: Experience, Exhibition, Education & Entertainment. The path interconnects digital contributions with a physical exhibition of unique objects, consoles, pieces and donations that made the history of games.

– An immersive path throughout digital interactive stations with contributions from industry experts, presents itself with the 4 E Concept: Experience, Exhibition, Education & Entertainment. The path interconnects digital contributions with a physical exhibition of unique objects, consoles, pieces and donations that made the history of games. PARC Path of Arcadia – The Path of Arcadia is the second thematic are of the museum, dedicated to the golden age of coin-op games, spanning from the late '70s through the '80s, with some forays into the early '90s.

The Path of Arcadia is the second thematic are of the museum, dedicated to the golden age of coin-op games, spanning from the late '70s through the '80s, with some forays into the early '90s. HIP Historical Playground – Historical Playground will be constituting the second level of the exhibition space. This area is entirely dedicated to gameplay, offering an immersive experience that deeply explores game structure, interaction mechanisms, and game design rules, with a detailed analysis of the historical evolution of video games, the technologies used, and the various target audiences.

The museum is designed not only for video game enthusiasts but also for families, young people, tourists, schools, academies, and industry experts, and for anyone interested in discovering the unique cultural medium that has, over the years, captivated and moved people of all ages and backgrounds.

"GAMM is a wonderful celebration of video game culture that showcases a journey for preservation digitally and physically in a modern space," said Marco Accordi Rickards, Director of GAMM. "With its iconic setting within the heart of Rome, the Museum will also be a forum for entertainment, hosting cultural events and occasions. We very much look forward to welcoming visitors from around the globe and sharing pieces of game history."

