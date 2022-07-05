Dragon Ball Super Previews History of Goku & Vegeta Cards: SS Goku SR

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku.

One thing that we actually don't know about History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta is if Super Rares like this will get any different treatment than normal cards. These are all Alternate Art versions of previously released cards, we might not actually see the SRs get Gold-Stamped. Looking at the product information, it lists twelve holo cards with three "gold stamp cards." However, looking at the product image, we can actually see all three cards with gold art in the front of the box. This makes me wonder if these three will be the gold cards in every box regardless of type, or if there will be some element of chase where each box could potentially have a different selection of cards get the gold treatment. I tend to think the former and that there will be no element of chase in this product.

