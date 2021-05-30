Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 11

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Rainbow Rares of the set. Note that, because the Rainbow Rares don't feature different base artwork than the Full Arts, this will touch on the value so that completionist collectors know what they're in for.

Espeon GX Rainbow Rare: There's no doubt about it. The two Rainbow Rare Eeveelutions of Sun & Moon base are the set's chase cards. That is generally what happens when you have a set with a Secret Rare Eeveelution, which is why Japan's newest expansion, Eevee Heroes, is selling out to the extent that it is. Currently, the Espeon is valued at $35.87.

Umbreon GX Rainbow Rare: This is the most valuable card of the set at a current market price of $46.23. If we take evidence from the way Umbreon cards operate in the Pokémon TCG, it's safe to say that it's the most popular Eeveelution. Not only is this version of the card the highest valued card in Sun & Moon, but there is also a Shiny version of this card that appears in Hidden Fates. That card is the second most valuable in Hidden Fates after Shiny Charizard GX and is currently valued at $180 after a recent meteoric rise from where it had been, which was hovering over and under $100. Umbreon is a beloved Pokémon, yes, but what can we as a collectors take away from hearing these values? We can look at future sets with the knowledge of how to prepare for cards that may be quite sought after. For example, we can use this to predict that it will likely be the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare that becomes the chase card of the American set that adapts Eevee Heroes… which will likely be August 2021's Evolving Skies.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the Rainbow Rare cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.