Cook Serve Forever Headed To Early Access In May PC players will have a chance to try an early version of Cook Serve Forever as the game will hit Early Access this May.

Indie developer and publisher Vertigo Gaming confirmed this week they will be releasing Cook Serve Forever on PC in Early Access next month. The team has built an early version of the game that will allow you to see part of the storyline and also get involved with many of the mechanics behind this cooking adventure title. Serving as a bit of a sequel to the series Cook, Serve, Delicious!, you will find yourself in a massive competition that happens once every ten years as they try to find the next great cooking star. But the road to the top comes with bumps and twists, as you're not the only one trying to make it to the top. The Early Access version will be released on May 8th, with the full game being aimed for sometime in 2024.

"Cook Serve Forever is a cooking adventure game where you play as Nori Kaga, a home-taught chef with nothing to her name but a food cart and a dream to make it big like her role model, the Culinary Queen, Chef Rhubarb. Chop, stir, and sauté your way through the bustling solarpunk city of Helianthus. Manage your menu, learn delicious recipes, and meet a diverse cast of friends and foes on your way to culinary greatness. The dramatic fully-voiced story stars Elspeth Eastman (League of Legends), Maya Aoki Tuttle (Destiny 2), Emme Montgomery (Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!), Broden Kelly (Aunty Donna), SungWon Cho (God of War: Ragnarök, Boyfriend Dungeon), Jennifer Roberts (Triangle Strategy) and more!"

A massive new adventure with dozens of hours of gameplay.

Gameplay that simulates the rhythm and tactility of cooking.

Hundreds of new ingredients and recipes with an all new dynamic cooking system.

An amazing original soundtrack by award winning composer Jonathan Geer.

Optional side quests with a diverse cast of characters.