Posted in: eFootball, eSports, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: eFootball Championship 2026

Konami Confirms eFootball Championship 2026 To Happen in Bangkok

The eFootball Championship 2026 has been confirmed to happen in Bangkok, as top players will be headed to Thailand this July

Article Summary Konami confirms the eFootball Championship 2026 World Finals will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on July 26.

The eFootball World Festival returns to Bangkok with top global players, live competition, and hands-on fan experiences.

eFootball Championship 2026 action will be livestreamed worldwide, bringing the World Finals to fans across the globe.

Konami also launches a ninth anniversary eFootball campaign with Coins, Chance Deals, and Legendary player rewards.

Konami confirmed that the eFootball Championship 2026 will be headed to Bangkok, Thailand, this Summer as the event takes place in July. The World Finals will take place on Sunday, July 26, as part of the eFootball World Festival, in which the company will have the top players from around the globe come together to compete in a tournament to crown the 2026 World Champion. We have preliminary details below as we wait to find out more in June.

The eFootball World Festival Arrives in Bangkok, Thailand This July

Following last year's success, the eFootball World Festival returns to Bangkok, once again transforming the city into a global stage for the game. Going beyond traditional esports competition, the festival will offer a rich program of content and hands-on experiences, giving fans a comprehensive and immersive way to engage with the world of eFootball. Top players and fans from around the globe will gather at the event, where attendees can witness world-class competition up close while fully experiencing the energy and passion of the eFootball community. The eFootball Championship 2026 World Finals will also be livestreamed worldwide, ensuring fans everywhere can share in the spectacle.

In parallel, eFootball will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its mobile title with a special in-game campaign, rewarding players across console, PC, and mobile platforms. During the campaign, players who log in will receive eFootball Coins and a Chance Deal, giving them the opportunity to sign one player from a special list that includes powerful Legendary players such as Didier Drogba. By completing matches, Campaign Hub objectives, and Achievements, users can earn additional Chance Deals, eFootball Coins, and development items to strengthen their Dream Teams.

First introduced last year to mark the 30th anniversary of the eFootball series, the eFootball World Festival attracted strong global participation. This year's return to Bangkok further underscores Konami's commitment to delivering both world-class competition and immersive fan experiences on a global stage.

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