Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 45: Frigibax Illustrations

Frigibax evolves into a pseudo-Legendary Pokémon in this Illustration Rare sequence from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

Baxcalibur is a new pseudo-Legendary Dragon/Ice-type Pokémon. The evolutionary line begins with Frigibax, evolves to Arctibax, and culminates in the ultimate form, which is Baxcalibur. These Pokémon are known for flipping upside down, which Tomokazu Komiya showcases on a set of three Illustration Rares from Snow Hazard. Komiya since the early days of Neo Genesis. He is known for his surreal style, which has been cool to see expanded in this Alt Art/Illustration Rare focused time period in the hobby.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

