MXGP 2021 Is Ready For Launch In Late November

Milestone revealed this week they will be releasing MXGP 2021 for PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles in late November. The team announced the sequel will be coming out sooner than expected as they are aiming to release it on November 30th. You can check out the latest trailer below along with more info on the game as they are slowly revealing details over the next few weeks.

Featuring all the emotions of the 2021 Official Championship, a brand-new Career Mode even more realistic and exciting with a renovated path to the glory and additional activities, in which you can compete on both official and new tracks, the beloved Track Editor with different terrain types, variable heightmap and new tools, an improved gameplay, and much more, MXGP 2021 is the chapter you can't miss in your collection.

MXGP 2021 will let players compete with more than 40 riders from MXGP and MX2 categories, racing on the official 2021 Championship tracks. The Career mode is the perfect way to feel the excitement of being in the shoes of a real rider: players will start to compete in the MX2 championship, joining a team or creating their own (with real sponsors), aiming to reach the MXGP and achieve glory. Career mode offers enhanced immersion thanks to the Real Transfer windows (where players can switch from Official Teams to customized ones), Contracts, Personal Team and Challenges and additional activities, in which players can compete on both official and new tracks.

For those who really have competitions in their veins, the Multiplayer game mode is back with some improvements too. Now featuring qualifications in online lobbies, players can choose from different kinds of new experiences such as Custom Tracks and Customs Waypoint in the Compound. And it's not over yet: MXGP21 features four Legacy Tracks, iconic races coming from past editions. They are Ottobiano (Italy), Ernée (France), Leon (Mexico) and Agueda (Portugal) and will be available both in Single Player and Multiplayer.