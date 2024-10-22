Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: clue, the muppets, The OP Games

It's Time To Solve The Murder With Clue: Muppets Edition

Get your cooking pan ready, your okay standup jokes, and a spaceship full of pigs, as you solve a murder in Clue: Muppets Edition

Article Summary Discover Clue: Muppets Edition, blending classic mystery with iconic The Muppets characters.

Uncover the mystery of Uncle Deadly's demise with Kermit, Fozzie, Miss Piggy, and more.

Explore Muppet-themed locations and use unique weapons like the Zapper from "Pigs in Space".

Perfect family board game mashup for fans of The Muppets and Clue, designed for 2 to 6 players.

The Op Games have partnered up with Disney for another classic tabletop mashup, as The Muppets have come to the game of Clue. Simply called Clue: Muppets Edition, six of your favorite Muppets take on the iconic roles in the game, as you'll solve a murder mystery behind the scenes of The Muppet Show. We have more details and a couple fo quotes from both parties below as the game is up for sale now for $45.

Clue: Muppets Edition

Taking on the role of Kermit as Mayor Green, Fozzie as Colonel Mustard, or Miss Piggy as Miss Scarlet, players will explore The Muppet Theater to uncover the clues and reveal the mystery behind Uncle Deadly's unexpected departure – WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT? This Muppets twist on the classic game offers unique weapons like the Zapper from "Pigs in Space" and Kermit's sword from Muppet Treasure Island, as well as memorable locations like Muppet Labs. A longtime family favorite, fans of The Muppets and CLUE can enjoy this board game designed for 2 to 6 players, ages eight and up. Each game of Clue: Muppets Edition includes:

Game Board (9 locations)

6 Character Movers

6 Peril Tokens

6 Character Role Cards

6 Suspect 'Clue' Cards

"Combining the personalities, settings, and fun of The Muppets with the excitement and mystery of the classic Clue game has been a joy for everyone working on this project," says Leigh Slaughter, Vice President of The Muppets Studio. "It feels clever and fun, with a lot of hidden Muppets references throughout, and we cannot wait for people to play it!"

"The Muppets bring a cherished set of personalities that The Op Games is thrilled to reimagine in this classic game," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "Giving players the opportunity to embody their favorite Muppet character while solving these mysteries is the perfect blend of nostalgia and fun!"

