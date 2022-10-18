Jackbox Party Pack 9 To Hold Livestream Marathon For Release

Jackbox Games has announced that they will be holding a special live stream for Jackbox Party Pack 9 on October 20th. From 8am until 3pm PT, the company will be hosting several games of all five titles within the pack, giving viewers at home a chance to play in the audience as well as take part in it remotely. This will be the first time the public gets to play the game live while it will be released that same day. You can read the full details about the event below.

"We're celebrating our latest Party Pack release by hosting a release day marathon stream on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and TikTok starting at 10 AM CT. Follow us on each of those platforms to be notified when our stream goes live. During this marathon livestream, you can expect to meet several members of our team. We'll start the day with a cozy draw-along featuring artists from the Jackbox Games staff."

"At 11 AM CT, we'll transition into hour-long blocks highlighting each of the five games in The Jackbox Party Pack 9, starting with Nonsensory. Jackbox team members will play the new games and invite you to join the game audience and influence outcomes (or perhaps even play the game yourself)! This time block will also provide you with the opportunity to ask questions about creating party games. Start thinking about what you might want to ask the Jackbox Games team now, and be ready to send those questions in the stream chat."

"We'll end our block of individual game features with Roomerang. The Roomerang team will be streaming their final episode of Inside the Box at 3:30 PM CT. Starting around 4:30 PM CT, we'll see how many members of the Jackbox Games team can fit inside our streaming room to answer questions and wrap up with some final thoughts. We're so excited to share this new release with you, and we hope you'll celebrate by joining the stream and engaging with us."