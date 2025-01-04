Posted in: Games, Japanime Games, Tabletop | Tagged: one piece

Japanime Games Releases Two New One Piece Tabletop Titles

Japanime Games has a pair of new tabletop games out on the market, as they ahve made a board game and a card game for One Piece

Japanime Games revealed two new titles available in their shop this week, as they have made a couple of new games revolving around One Piece. The two games in question are One Piece: Adventure Island and One Piece: Assault on Marineford. The first is a sandbox-style adventure game where you make a crew and sail across the island of the series, exploring the islands and fighting pirates while seeking treasure. The latter is a 2-6 player game where you relive the infamous battle from the series in an epic showdown where you try to be the last one standing. They're both on sale for $50 and $25, respectfully, as we have more info on both of them below.

One Piece: Adventure Island

In One Piece: Adventure Island, you lead your pirate crew on a thrilling quest to conquer islands, relive iconic moments, and fight for supremacy. Whether you're battling for control or strategizing your way through daring missions, your goal is to claim the legendary treasure and rise as the ultimate pirate! Covering the first 1000 episodes of the beloved anime, the game immerses you in the rich One Piece universe as you explore famous locations, face fierce foes, and build your path to victory.

One Piece: Adventure Island is more than just a game; it's an experience that brings the vibrant world of One Piece to life. With its dynamic gameplay, you can choose between cooperative storytelling and competitive battles. Gather your friends and family to strategize, conquer islands, and outsmart your opponents! With a plethora of unique cards and gameplay mechanics, it promises endless fun for both seasoned gamers and One Piece lovers.

Packed with over 400 cards, tokens, and a game board that immerses you in the high-seas world of One Piece, the game is visually stunning. Featuring 154 large "Crew Characters" cards, 119 "Island Characters" cards, and beautifully designed tokens and dice, the game brings the One Piece universe to life on your table. From ship sheets to victory tokens and mission cards, every component boasts exclusive art, giving you an authentic One Piece experience!

One Piece: Assault on Marineford

Ace has been captured by the Marines and is set to be publicly executed on Marineford Island. Whitebeard has assembled a massive fleet of pirates to rescue his adoptive son and two of his commanders. The great war is about to begin—will you side with Whitebeard to free Ace, or with the Marines to stop him? In this game, players relive one of the most iconic battles in One Piece history, strategizing to achieve their objectives or outlast their opponents on the battlefield.

One Piece: Assault on Marineford is a must-have for One Piece fans and strategy lovers alike. This standalone expansion can also be played seamlessly with One Piece: Adventure Island—when you reach Marineford on the board, switch to this game for an epic showdown! Choose your side—either Whitebeard's pirates or the Marines—and work together to fulfill your mission objectives in this tactical, team-based game. Whether it's freeing Ace or stopping Whitebeard, every decision counts. With exciting combat, strategic depth, and iconic One Piece characters, this game will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final move.

