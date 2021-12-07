Jurassic World: Legacy Of Isla Nublar Will Launch Kickstarter In March

Funko Games revealed today they will be launching a Kickstarter for their upcoming board game Jurassic World: Legacy Of Isla Nublar. Developed by Prospero Hall, this will bring together all of the stories of the franchise in onew playable game with over 24 hours worth of scenarios to work out and survive with. The game was originally announced at Gen Con but no real visuals of the game were given out and no timeframe was attached for a release. Now we know they'llbe going the crowdfunding route as they will be launching the page on March 22nd, 2022. Meaning we're probably not going to see this one until late 2022 at the earliest. You can get a first-hand look at it in the video down below.

The game takes you through storylines found in all five films in the Jurassic World franchise – from the creation of "Jurassic Park," through the fall of the "Jurassic World" theme park! Over the course of 12 thrilling adventures, you will transform Isla Nublar into an astonishing paradise, build your own vision of the theme park, and breed new dinosaurs. Each adventure takes about two hours to complete – delivering more than 24 hours of rich, immersive game play experiences. Players can team up and play as familiar characters such as Dr. John Hammond, Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Claire Dearing, Owen Grady, andmore fan favorites and all new characters while developing the park and unlocking new dinosaurs. Each decision made during play will uniquely and permanently affect the course of the game, resulting in dramatically different outcomes. Gameplay begins with detailed miniatures of four dinosaurs: Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and Triceratops. As players research and expand the park, they will unlock more dinosaurs from the mystery boxes while keeping park employees and visitors safe. The players' experience will culminate in an endlessly replayable game shaped by their own unique park.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: First Look at Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar – COMING TO KICKSTARTER MARCH 2022 (https://youtu.be/YlF23GAFQ6U)